XpertSea names new chief sustainability officer

Roxanne Nanninga has been name XpertSea’s new chief sustainability officer.

Nanninga joins the Quebec-based company from her previous role as senior director of sustainability at Thai Union North America. This new position is said to be part of XpertSea’s efforts to sustainability “by rewarding responsible farming practices and bringing more transparent, environmentally-conscious seafood to market.”

“Roxanne is a leader for change in the seafood industry and we’re thrilled that she has joined XpertSea at this time of growth for our company,” said Valerie Robitaille, XpertSea CEO. “With her vast experience driving implementation of responsible practices across global supply chains, Roxanne will play an important role in helping XpertSea achieve its mission of bringing more traceable and sustainable seafood to the world.”