Xylem launched its next-generation ultrasonic water meter 

Enter Cordonel, an ultrasonic C&I water meter from Sensus, a Xylem brand, which features a patented technology that measures low-to-high-volume flow with proven accuracy.

The unique flow tube has three measurement channels to capture every drop and seamlessly integrates with the FlexNet communication network to provide accurate readings in real time.

“Water utilities are at a moment of opportunity,” said Mike McGann, senior vice-president and president Xylem Americas, Measurement and Control Solutions. “Digital solutions—such as the remotely-managed Cordonel meter—have the potential to transform water systems and the communities they serve.”

Cordonel is a sensor that enables the digitalization of water distribution systems by incorporating temperature and pressure data that helps utilities meet customer expectations. Transferred securely, this actionable information helps utilities maintain water quality, balance pressure levels, and gain visibility into their operations.

“Customer expectations are shifting as people become accustomed to living their lives online and obtaining information in real time,” said McGann. “With Cordonel C&I meters and a reliable communication network, utilities and their largest customers can keep a precise pulse on each and every drop of water being used.”

The Cordonel meter can accommodate virtually all commercial, industrial and agricultural needs, including horizontal or vertical pipe orientations with no straight upstream or downstream pipe (also known as U0D0) required for ease of installation. Without any moving parts, this robust solid-state device provides a reliable maintenance-free solution over its 20-year life.

The Cordonel C&I meter enables a portfolio of applications, including:

• Advanced Metering Infrastructure and Automated Meter Reading data

• Precise high and low water flow measurement

• Leak detection

• Control of industrial processes using a pulse output

• Rich data for District Metered Area (DMA) applications

• Pressure and temperature monitoring

