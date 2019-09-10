Yellowtail producer’s co-founder shifts focus to offshore farming R&D

The co-founder of The Kampachi Company, Neil Anthony Sims, has stepped back from active involvement with the King Kampachi producer to focus on next generation, “over-the-horizon” technologies at the company’s research facility in Kona, Hawaii.

The Kampachi Farms LLC facility is pursuing a range of research projects including improved kampachi diet formulations, selective breeding, cultivation of herbivorous reef fish, and offshore farming of algae for food, feed and biofuel use.

“The Kampachi Company is now producing consistent volumes of King Kampachi, and has recently achieved ASC certification. I now want to focus on new challenges, with longer lead-times, but with the overall aspiration of expanding sustainable offshore aquaculture,” said Sims.

“The research projects in our Kona facility, and our Velella Epsilon demonstration net pen in the Gulf of Mexico, have the potential to make a significant impact on the future of offshore aquaculture. I’m delighted to be able to now work more closely with our dedicated staff of talented young scientists on these visionary initiatives.”

Sims will continue involvement with The Kampachi Company on a consulting basis, advising on research and other questions, the company said in a statement.

ASC-certified King Kampachi, a sashimi-grade yellowtail, is available in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and will soon be available in Europe and Japan.