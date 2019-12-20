Whole Oceans signs 15-year lease with Kuterra

Emergent Holdings has finalized a 15-year lease with Kuterra LP that will give the company access to Atlantic salmon production by the British Columbia-based salmon producer.

Emergent Holdings is the parent company of Whole Oceans, which is developing a state-of-the-art RAS facility on in Bucksport, Maine, USA. Kuterra has been growing Atlantic salmon on North America’s West Coast since 2013, in a facility on northern Vancouver Island. Kuterra recently had a successful harvest of sushi-grade salmon for commercial sale under the leadership of Emergent Holdings and Whole Oceans.

Kuterra was the first commercial pilot scale operation in North America and the second in the world. Kuterra has shown that land-based RAS Atlantic salmon farming is environmentally safe and economically sound at scale, and that it grows premium quality, sustainably produced Atlantic salmon that meets consumers’ expectations, Kuterra said in a statement.

“This will be a smooth transition as Emergent Holdings and Whole Oceans have been financially and operationally managing the facility for the past year. Emergent Holdings and Whole Oceans look to bring advancements in technology to Kuterra to make it more effective, productive and stable,” said Jacob Bartlett, CEO of Whole Oceans.

He added, “Given Kuterra’s successful proof of concept along with experienced staff, Whole Oceans stands to gain valuable insights and synergies to advance the company’s workforce training and will also benefit from the technological and marketing expertise of Kuterra.”