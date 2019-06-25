Two-in-one solution for water circulation and aeration

Liza Mayer
June 25, 2019
By Liza Mayer
FloMov pumps provide water circulation and aeration in a single device
FloMov pumps provide water circulation and aeration in a single device
A new breed of pumps has been engineered to eliminate the need for separate water circulation and aeration systems in aquaculture operations.

The FloMov family of pumps from Ontario-based FloNergia Inc provides water circulation and aeration in a single device by using a single air source to perform both functions simultaneously.

The patent-pending solution, developed at the Gryph Energy Lab at the University of Guelph in Ontario, is aimed at aquaculture, aquaponic and hydroponic applications.

“They offer a well-engineered, patent pending, dual-injector airlift pump solution that uses 50- to 70-percent less energy than conventional centrifugal pumps,” says the company.

It says the pumps improve water aeration, are efficient in handling solid water mixtures and are easy to maintain.

“FloMov pumps are best integrated with regenerative blowers to maximize energy savings. Regenerative blowers provide the required air-flow rates at the required pressure range with higher efficiency than alternatives such as compressed air,” it added.

Related items

More in this category: « On-campus hatcheries offer hands-on learning  |  Training the aquaculture diver »

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

back to top

Subscription Centre

New Subscription
Already a Subscriber
Customer Service
View Digital Magazine

Most Popular

Latest Events

More Events...
Aqua Nor
Tue Aug 20, 2019
Aquaculture Innovation Europe
Tue Sep 10, 2019
Aquaculture Europe 2019
Mon Oct 07, 2019
EXPO PESCA & ACUIPERU
Wed Nov 06, 2019
Latin American & Caribbean Aquaculture 2019
Tue Nov 19, 2019

Jobs

More Jobs...

Privacy / CASL
Aquaculture North America is an Annex Business Media publication | Copyright © 2019

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. To find out more, read our Privacy Policy.