Cermaq launches new salmon brand platform
True Arctic salmon is raised north of the Arctic Circle, where the water is cold and the salmon grows slower, resulting in specific product qualities. Photo//Cermaq
Cermaq's farming in Norway takes place north of the Arctic Circle, where the water is cold and the salmon grows slower, resulting in specific product qualities. As consumers increasingly pay more attention to the origin of the food, the Arctic effect represents market value.
The salmon grown in the ocean is characterized by where it has lived. North of the Arctic Circle, the sea is colder both in summer and in winter, it takes three to four months more to grow a salmon, and this gives the salmon specific qualities we want to highlight. We call it the Arctic effect. There is a strong consumer trend of growing interest in geographical origin and identity, which so far have been very evident in food from agriculture. Now, Cermaq’s salmon from Norway will reach the customers with a clear Arctic identity.
“The brand platform True Arctic Salmon is a foundation for our close cooperation with our customers to support their success in their communications and marketing. We focus on successful category growth for our customers, and believe this will be a useful tool for our customers. This is part of our strategy of being a leading customer-oriented B2B company, “says Cermaq's global sales and marketing director, Arild Aakre.
The launch of True Arctic Salmon, which takes place at the Boston Seafood Expo, includes a separate web site True Arctic Salmon. The launch continues at the Brussels Expo in May.
"The Arctic has its own identity, with magnificent nature, tough conditions, and cold and pure water. Here we produce salmon with Arctic effect that has specific product qualities. These are some of the elements in the origin of True Arctic Salmon, and what conscious consumers care about, "says Arild Aakre.
