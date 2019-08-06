New funding programs to boost environmental sustainability in PEI

The government of Prince Edward Island wants to help reduce the environmental impact of the fisheries and aquaculture sectors with the new funding programs.

The province of Prince Edward Island (PEI) in Canada has announced two new initiatives that aim to promote the development of new technologies and reduce the environmental impact of the province’s aquaculture and fisheries sectors.

These two programs: the Research, Innovation and Growth Program, and the PEI Fisheries and Aquaculture Clean Technology Adoption Program (FACTAP) were established to support the sustainable growth and meet current needs of PEI’s fishery and aquaculture sectors. Members of the fishing, aquaculture and seafood processing sectors are eligible to apply, the department said.

“Our seafood sector is key to the rural areas of Prince Edward Island, providing jobs for Islanders and contributing to the economy,” said Jamie Fox, PEI’s minister of Fisheries and Communities. “Government is pleased to be able to provide support to these sectors through incentives for research, innovation and adoption of clean technologies to reduce the potential environmental impact of day-to-day activities”.

The Research, Innovation and Growth Program will provide support for small, short-term and industry-led applied research and development projects with the goal to overcome industry challenges.

FACTAP, on the other hand, is designed to promote and increase environmental sustainability and mitigate the effects of climate change in the province’s aquaculture and fisheries sectors. It will fund and support the “implementation and adoption of market-ready clean technologies,” as well as “processes or sustainable practices to reduce the potential for negative environmental impacts from day-to-day activities.

“Applications will be assessed for a project’s ability to have both environmental and economic benefits,” the government agency stated on its website.

Indigenous organizations, commercial enterprises, and industry or professional associations are all eligible to apply for these new funding programs.

More information is available on the PEI Fisheries and Communities website.