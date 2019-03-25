‘Fear factor’ holding VCs back from aquaculture tech investments

Panelists at the Animal AgTech Innovation Summit in San Francisco (L-R): Bryton Shang (Aquabyte), Alan Shaw (Calysta Inc), Bendik Fyhn Terjesen (Carmaq), Tony Chen (Manolin) and Amane Kimura (Mitsui & Co). Photo// Liza Mayer

Intense pressure from consumers for the aquaculture industry to demonstrate sustainability has served as catalyst for some innovations that are transforming aquaculture but there are barriers to tech investments.

