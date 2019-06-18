Photo Gallery: BC Seafood Expo

The event welcomed a record 5,000 local and international attendees that included around 80 buyers representing major seafood suppliers from Europe and Asia. Here are some event highlights in snapshots.
- The two-day BC Seafood Expo featured 50 seafood exhibitors The two-day BC Seafood Expo featured 50 seafood exhibitors
- Farmed scallops from exhibitor Pacific Aquaculture Farmed scallops from exhibitor Pacific Aquaculture
- Around 30 local chefs prepared local seafood sourced from all over the province Around 30 local chefs prepared local seafood sourced from all over the province
- (L to R) Advocate for sustainable seafood Chef Ned Bell, Agriculture Ministerial Assistant Jason Craik, Deputy Agriculture Minister Wes Shoemaker... (L to R) Advocate for sustainable seafood Chef Ned Bell, Agriculture Ministerial Assistant Jason Craik, Deputy Agriculture Minister Wes Shoemaker...
- Mowi Canada West welcomes visiting chefs and media to its Hardwicke Island site in Campbell River, BC Mowi Canada West welcomes visiting chefs and media to its Hardwicke Island site in Campbell River, BC
- Don Read, president of Willowfield Enterprises markets Gindara Sablefish Don Read, president of Willowfield Enterprises markets Gindara Sablefish
- Brian Yip, general manager of Fanny Bay Oysters, shucks oysters for visiting media and chefs Brian Yip, general manager of Fanny Bay Oysters, shucks oysters for visiting media and chefs
