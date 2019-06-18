Photo Gallery: BC Seafood Expo

Liza Mayer
June 18, 2019
By Liza Mayer
Photo Gallery: BC Seafood Expo
Roughly 50 seafood exhibitors participated in the two-day BC Seafood Expo, the trade show and conference program within the 10-day BC Seafood Festival that celebrated the province's seafood bounty from June 7-16.

The event welcomed a record 5,000 local and international attendees that included around 80 buyers representing major seafood suppliers from Europe and Asia. Here are some event highlights in snapshots.

