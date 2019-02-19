Air-O-Lator unveils online store

Grandview, Mo.-based water and wasterwater management equipment manufacturer Air-O-Lator has launched its online store.





The company said the store, which opened in January 2019, has already received orders for the two products it is offering online: the Triad, a new floating low-profile display aerator, and the Legacy, a floating display fountain. Air-O-Lator said customers can also buy their fountain with either a Legacy Halogen light kit or an LED light kit.



“We’re excited about the convenience this will offer our customers,” CEO Roy Watkins said. “We’re already getting positive feedback from customers about the experience and availability to purchase some of our most popular aeration and fountain solutions.”



The Triad offers a high-volume, low-profile display with a submersible mixer mounting kit included and is suited for ponds, lakes, stormwater retention lagoons, wastewater lagoons, marinas, irrigation ponds and lakes, aquaculture ponds and tanks or any application where aeration and mixing is needed.



The Legacy Fountain is a decorative fountain with two nozzles capable of producing four different spray patterns and is suited for small ponds.



