An aquaculture veteran was honoured with the first Atlantic Canada Aquaculture Award at a gala event in St Andrews, New Brunswick in October. Skretting International’s Gary Taylor was recognized for his contribution to the success and growth of salmon farming on Canada’s east coast. Taylor, a resident of St Stephen, praised the salmon farming industry when he accepted the award.
“I tell young people, ‘Boy you’ve picked a good industry,” he told the crowd of more than 100 industry representatives from around the world who attended the Atlantic Canada Fish Farmers Association’s 30th anniversary gala. “It’s something to be proud of. Everyone in this room deserves a hand for the great industry we have developed.”
Taylor graduated from the Aquaculture Technician Program at the New Brunswick Community College in St. Andrews in 1981. He immediately began his career in Dark Harbour Grand Manan, where he became the first site manager in New Brunswick. In 1988 he joined feed company Skretting International.
“We have such a great industry here. It’s a story to tell. We’ve got the best protein in the world that’s the least intrusive on the environment,” he said.
Larry Ingalls, ACFFA Chair, said Taylor’s professionalism, commitment, hard work and passion for the industry deserved to be recognized. “Gary has been involved with many innovations as the industry has evolved to what it is today, one of the most significant economic drivers in Atlantic Canada…. We’re proud that he is the inaugural recipient of this award.”
Aquaculture award honors industry veteran
Subscription Centre
Most Popular
-
Washington State House committee rejects anti-salmon farming billLegislation that would ban Atlantic salmon farming in the state…
-
Permitting process curbs US aquaculture growthDifficulty in securing permits in federal waters is holding back…
-
Cermaq releases key sustainability findingsSalmon and trout producer Cermaq says the survival rate for…
-
Washington lawmakers urged to let science rule, not emotionsAquaculture industry players are urging lawmakers deciding on the fate…
Latest Events
|
AgraMETue Mar 06, 2018 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
|
North Carolina Aquaculture Development ConferenceWed Mar 07, 2018 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
|
Seafood Expo North AmericaSun Mar 11, 2018 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
|
National Shellfisheries Association MeetingSun Mar 18, 2018 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
|
Salmonid Restoration ConferenceWed Apr 11, 2018 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
|
Asian-Pacific Aquaculture 2018Mon Apr 23, 2018 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM