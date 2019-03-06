Phibro acquires vaccines manufacturer

Liza Mayer
March 06, 2019
By Liza Mayer
Phibro acquires vaccines manufacturer
Phibro Animal Health Corp has acquired the assets of KoVax Ltd, an Israel-based developer and manufacturer of vaccines for the global aquaculture market.

The acquisition strengthens Phibro’s position in fish vaccine innovation and expands its portfolio of aquaculture products.

KoVax’s research and development team has joined Phibro’s biological R&D team, and will focus on developing a pipeline of innovative vaccines for the aquaculture market.

Phibro’s first commercial aquaculture vaccine is KoVax’s “KV3” vaccine, which helps prevent Koi Herpes Virus, a highly contagious disease that can cause significant mortality in common carp farms.

