Phibro Animal Health names new North American Aqua Manager

Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a new North America Aqua Manager.



Mark Pierson will be responsible for all U.S. and Canadian aquaculture related sales, including the implementation of a key account strategy for U.S. and Canadian aquafeed mills and fish farms.



He will also be working with the global aqua team in developing a global aquafeed strategy.

Pierson joins Phibro after spending 11 years at Cargill where he most recently served as the strategy, marketing and technology lead for Cargill’s aqua nutrition business. At Cargill he led the strategy development for the aqua nutrition business across multiple species and geographies.



Prior to Cargill, Pierson was with Ocean Spray Cranberries where he served as assistant category manager for the brand at major retailers.