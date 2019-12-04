Aquafeed company completes $20M facility upgrade

Fish feed company, Northeast Nutrition Inc., has concluded its five-year expansion project. The $20.3 million revamp of its facility in Truro, Nova Scotia, was initiated in 2016 in an effort to meet the growing demands of the aquaculture industry.

Some of the recent key technology and equipment upgrades carried out by the company included:

Replacing all bulk silos to increase available storage to 3400 metric tons from 2400 (MT)

Putting in a new, and larger grinder which increased capacity from 6 tons per hour to 16 tons per hour

Purchase of new, high-powered extruder and dryer, which increased the plant’s capacity by 50 per cent

Upgrading the vacuum coating system to allow for increased capacity

Installation of a new cooler to regulate product temperature prior to packaging

Installation of new screens and conveyors

“As a result of these investments, Northeast Nutrition will produce up to 100,000 metric tonnes of fish feed each year, an increase from the mill’s previous production of 65,000,” said Matt Miller, general manager of Northeast Nutrition. “Our people are doing excellent work and all of our salmon is reared using feeds that are manufactured in compliance with the highest standards for animal feed safety.”

Northeast Nutrition was established by Cooke Aquaculture Inc. in 2007 after the former Shur-Gain aquaculture feed mill plant was purchased from Nutreco. The Truro fish feed mill employs 53 people and produces salmon feed for Cooke Aquaculture’s operations in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, and Maine.

Cooke Aquaculture is only half-way through its 2018-2022 capital investment plan for Nova Scotia. The company plans to spend a total of $112 million on the Northeast Nutrition mill capacity expansion in Truro, a new seafood distribution and retail centre in Dartmouth, along with hatchery and post-smolt facilities and seawater site and equipment upgrades.