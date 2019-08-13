AKVA Group eyes more land-based projects in the Americas

Aquaculture technology firm AKVA Group is expanding its presence in both North and South America in the land-based aquaculture sector with the establishment of the new AKVA Group Land-based Americas to be headquartered in Puerto Montt, Chile.

“AKVA group Land based has experienced strong global growth in sales of recirculated aquaculture systems over recent years,” the company said in a statement. “Within the Americas, the delivery of projects into Canada and Chile has been supported by a large experienced team of dedicated professionals.”

With the formation of the AKVA Group Land-based Americas, the company also announced the appointment of Mary Ann Rademacher as the general manager of the new organization.

The Americas team is currently made up of more than 50 full time staff, including a Chilean based engineering department, project management and installation teams. These teams have worked on projects within the Americas, as well as some of the largest global RAS projects in Norway, the Faroe Islands, and Tasmania, Australia.