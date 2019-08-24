Consolidation creates one-stop-shop for aquaculture

Three technology and equipment suppliers to the global aquaculture industry have merged to create a new company called ScaleAQ.

Aqualine, AquaOptima and Steinsvik, all founded in Norway, adopted the name “ScaleAQ” on August 1.

“We will deliver both individual products as well as complete turnkey projects, including consulting and project management. Through ScaleAQ Innovation, we will strengthen our focus on product development and innovation within our four key business segments–Seabased, Landbased, Digital and Service,” ScaleAQ CCO Stig Domaas Førre informed customers in a letter.

He said Aqualine, AquaOptima and Steinsvik will remain as legal entities for the time being. Despite the name change, the marketing and sales teams and their contact details will remain the same, the company said.

ScaleAQ is present in 11 markets worldwide and has 40 years of combined aquaculture experience.