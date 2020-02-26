National Fisheries Institute marks 75th anniversary

The United States’ largest commercial seafood trade association is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

The McLean, VA-based National Fisheries Institute (NFI) was incorporated with the mission to create an environment where a strong seafood industry can prosper. Since its inception, NFI members have represented all parts of the seafood supply chain in every region of the US, and across the globe.

“We’ve heard stories of how the NFI’s Future Leaders program has shaped people’s careers. From others in family-owned businesses, we’ve heard that their earliest memories of NFI were as children, learning about the association from their parents– and that’s really special,” said NFI’s senior vice-president Judy Dashiell.

To celebrate the milestone, NFI unveiled a new logo for use in 2020, with a banner highlighting the anniversary. Throughout the year, NFI will share highlights of its history on Aboutseafood.com and social media using the hashtag #NFI75.

NFI invites supporters and colleagues in the seafood community to join the celebration by sharing memories, pictures, or videos on social media using the hashtag #NFI75. The 75th Anniversary logo is available for members to use.