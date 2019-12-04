New leadership appointments at AquaMaof

A seasoned agriculture executive and a human resources expert have been hired by an Israeli-based aquaculture company to help chart its strategy for growth in 2020.

AquaMaof Aquaculture Technologies Ltd., which specializes in recirculating aquaculture systems technology, named Eli Amar as the company’s new vice-president of strategy and finance. Prior to joining AquaMaof, Amar held a key position at crop protection giant Adama Agricultural Solutions.

He managed multiple high-profile transactions and on building Adama’s presence in China. Amar worked on the company’s $3.7-billion merger with ChemChina, China’s largest chemical manufacturer. Amar was also involved in several key mergers and acquisitions transactions (M&A) at Bear Stearns & Co. in New York. He holds an LL.B. from the Hebrew University and an MBA from the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania.

AquaMaof also hired Tamar Regev as its new vice-president of People and Methods. Regev brings over 20 years of experience in HR management. She has worked with various companies such as Cellcom, a leading Israeli communications group, Clal Insurance, one of the leading insurance and pension companies in Israel, and The Colmobil Group, the largest motor representation company in Israel that exclusively represents four leading brands: Mercedes-Benz, Smart, Mitsubishi Motors and Hyundai. Regev holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from the Technion and an MBA from Tel Aviv University.

“With 10 ongoing projects in different stages, and with a similar number of projects expected to begin in 2020, it’s very important for us to be prepared for the volume of operations ahead of us,” said David Hazut, CEO of AquaMaof. “For this reason, we are bringing in more top professionals to the team, and making sure our skilled staff is properly trained for when projects kick-off.”

AquaMaof plans to double its size in 12 months. The company is expecting to grow to more than 165 employees by the end of 2020. It is also strengthening its technology, research and development (R&D), engineering, project management, customer support, and purchasing departments.

The growth is backed by two operational R&D centres in Israel and Poland, and dozens of AquaMaof partners, advisors and subcontractors operating around the globe.

“We are really excited about all of the new developments to come in 2020, and we are confident that we are building a very strong team to support our continuous growth and maintain the same level of personalized attention and excellent service and support that we have been providing our partners with,” said Hazut.