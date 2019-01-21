Judges announced for 2019 Aquaculture Awards

Annual awards programme to celebrate innovation in the world’s fastest-growing protein sector
Aquaculture North America Staff
January 21, 2019
Photo//Aquaculture UK
The judging panel for the 2019 Aquaculture Awards was announced on Monday, ahead of the awards’ March 1 deadline. 

The awards will be presented on May 29 at a formal event in Edinburgh. They “showcase the great innovators and most exciting developments taking place in the world’s fastest growing protein production sector,” Aquaculture UK stated in a release. 

The awards are open to anyone involved in aquaculture and feature categories on applied research, animal welfare, international impact and more. The six-person panel of judges has been selected for its breadth of knowledge of the international aquaculture sector and includes well-known figures from industry and academia, the release read.

“I’m delighted to be on a team with such high-profile figures,” said Rob Fletcher, senior editor of The Fish Site and member of the judging panel. “The breadth of experience that the judges can bring into play will allow them to make highly qualified decisions on which entries deserve a place on the shortlist for each of our eight categories.”

The award judges are Alex Adrian, aquaculture operations manager of Crown Estate Scotland; Martin Gill, head of aquaculture and fisheries at Lloyds Register; Rob Fletcher, senior editor of The Fish Site; Nicki Holmyard, head of corporate communications for Offshore Shellfish Ltd; Professor Dave Little, head of research at the Institute of Aquaculture at the University of Stirling; and event organiser Susan Tinch.

“I think that awards are an excellent way of celebrating and rewarding people, products, innovations and developments in the aquaculture world,” Holmyard said. “As part of the judging panel in 2018, I was impressed by the time, energy and commitment given by the panel to ensure that the judging process was exacting, transparent and fair. It was rewarding to see the looks of surprise and joy on the winners’ faces at they were announced at the presentation dinner during Aquaculture UK, and I look forward to being involved with the 2019 Awards.”

“I’ve been involved in aquaculture for 30 years, both as a shellfish farmer and an industry journalist, and I am pleased to be able to use my experience and knowledge to help reward the brightest and best in our sector,” she added.

When examining the individual entries, the judges will consider the criteria identified for each category. Following consideration of all entries, the judging panel will identify shortlists for each category, from which the winners will be selected, Aquaculture UK stated.

Entry and nomination process 
Entries and nominations from both commercial and research sectors from around the world are welcomed. To find out more about each of the categories and to enter or nominate please visit www.aquacultureawards.com and complete the online forms. All entries and nominations will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.

Awards timetable
• A full list of categories and details of how to enter the awards can be found at www.aquacultureawards.com

• The closing date for entries is March 1.

• The shortlists will be announced in early April and followed by the awards presentation dinner held at Dynamic Earth, Edinburgh on May 29.

