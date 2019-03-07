Number of BAP-certified facilities up 30 percent

BAP certifications are awarded to environmentally and socially responsible aquaculture companies

There are now over 2,290 aquaculture facilities worldwide certified by the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) third-party certification program. That figure is up almost 30 percent from the number of BAP-certified facilities in 2017, and a whopping 227 percent from just four years earlier.





In terms of geographical reach, the certified facilities as of 2018 were in 33 countries on six continents. They represent an impressive 29 species, including abalone, barramundi, bream, carp, catfish, char, clams, cobia, crab, crawfish, grouper, milkfish, mussels, oysters, pangasius, pomfret, pompano, red drum, salmon, scallops, seabass, seriola, shrimp, snapper, striped bass, sturgeon, tilapia, trout and turbot.



BAP certifications are awarded to environmentally and socially responsible aquaculture companies that are committed to raising all-natural products in a clean, healthy and sustainable manner. A division of the Global Aquaculture Alliance, the BAP program covers the entire aquaculture production chain – processing plants, hatcheries, farms and feed mills.