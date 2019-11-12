Nordic Aquafarms appoints Maine local as CFO

Land-based aquaculture company Nordic Aquafarms has named Brenda Chandler as its chief financial officer.

Chandler, who most recently was responsible for the global Corporate Real Estate program at ON Semiconductor in South Portland, Maine, has a varied finance career in the technology and paper industries. She holds degrees from the University of Maine Augusta.

“We are very pleased that Brenda has chosen to join the company as we are proceeding with our plans in the US,” Erik Heim, company president, said. “I also want to thank Thomas A. Brigham, who has been assisting us as acting CFO in the start-up and transition phases.”

Chandler works out of the company’s corporate headquarters in Portland, Maine.