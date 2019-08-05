Save the date for RAStech 2020

The next RAStech is on November 16-17 Organizers of RAStech tradeshow and conference

Organizers of RAStech tradeshow and conference are already making plans for next year’s edition, to be held from November 16-17, 2020 at the Westin Hilton Head Island Resort in South Carolina.

At the 2019 inaugural event, roughly 275 aquaculture professionals from 21 countries gathered in Washington, DC, for two days of RAS-focused education sessions and networking opportunities. Over 70 speakers from around the world presented latest industry intelligence on fish and shrimp farming in RAS, energy optimization, engineering innovations, feed management as well as health and disease management in RAS.

RAStech is hosted by Hatchery International in cooperation with Virginia Tech.