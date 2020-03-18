U.S., Canada close border for non-essential travel, supply chain exempted

Border crossing between Canada and the U.S. will be closed for non-essential travels in an effort by both countries to slow the spread of Covid-19. The movement of goods and supplies between the two countries, as well as Canadians and Americans who cross the border daily for essential work-related matters will still be able to do so.

This new development was announced Wednesday by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Our governments recognize that it is critical that we preserve supply chains between both countries. These supply chains ensure that food, fuel and life saving medicines reach people on both sides of the border,” Trudeau said, as he addressed reporters from outside his home in Ottawa where he has been self-isolating after his wife tested positive of Covid-19.

The U.S. is Canada’s largest fish and seafood export destination, accounting for 62 percent of Canada’s seafood export and valued at more than $4 billion, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada. Lobsters, salmon and crab are the top three species shipped to the U.S.

Trudeau also unveiled an $82-billion Covid-19 emergency response package, which included financial support for businesses affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.