COVID-19 concerns cause postponement of Boston Seafood Expo

This year’s Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, which was scheduled for March 15 to 17 in Boston, has been postponed due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The decision came after weeks of “monitoring the evolving situation” of the virus outbreak globally, said the organizer, Diversified Communications, in a statement.

“This decision has been difficult because of the major importance of this event to the industry. We heard from those of you who were concerned about health, safety and travel restrictions, and given the short time before the scheduled event date, and upcoming logistics, we have determined that postponement at this time is unavoidable,” the statement said.

The organizers added it’s still trying to work on conducting an event in North America this year. Details of these will be communicated in the coming months.

For those who had planned to attend this show, Diversified will address questions about refunds.

“Please look for important follow up communications from Diversified and vendors that will include logistical details resulting from the postponement. Diversified Communications is committed to do right by its customers by offering the choice of rolling over exhibit space payment to the future 2020 event or to the March 2021 event in Boston,” the statement said.