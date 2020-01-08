AED signs distribution deal with FIAP GmbH

Aquatic Equipment and Design Inc, a supplier of aquaculture equipment and designs to aquaculture companies worldwide, has signed a distribution deal with FIAP GmbH.

The Florida-based AED said it is distributing FIAP GmbH’s full product line, including repair parts for the original belt feeders, new FIAP GmbH Pro Series belt feeders and parabolic screen filters.

“We strive to make sure that our industry can continue to get the products that they had previously purchased elsewhere,” said AED co-owner Amy Stone, alluding to Pentair’s exit from the aquaculture industry that was announced in June 2019. “It is critical that the supply chain is not interrupted as ongoing changes are happening within the supply industry,” she said.

AED was formed after Pentair’s merger with Aquatic Eco-Systems (AES) in 2012. AED’s website is at

www.aquaticed.com.