Bioled and University of Maryland explore irradiance effects on Atlantic salmon

Chilean company, Bioled, has initiated a research project with the University of Maryland, U.S.A. to study how irradiance interferes with the growth and control of early maturity in Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) farming in full-cycle RAS systems.

This is part of its international expansion plan and in analyzing the characteristics of land-based farming systems.

“We are very pleased and proud to conduct this research with the Institute of Marine and Environmental Technology (IMET) at the University of Maryland, located in the city of Baltimore. We are confident that this project, co-funded by the Corfo instrument ‘Consolidate and Expand’ for international validation and scaling of products, will be a milestone at both national and international levels,” said Ximena Navarro, Bioled’s R&D manager.

Ximena Navarro and the project manager of Bioled, Cristián Robles, will be travelling to the experimental facilities of IMET in Baltimore to meet with Yonathan Zohar, a researcher and institute director, who will lead this project together with Bioled’s deputy R&D manager, Ana Fernández.

Meanwhile, the equipment to be used for this research has been shipped to Maryland to begin installation and subsequent research. Some of this equipment will be remotely operated from Chile, thanks to the implementation of the modern Bioled Automation System (BAS).

“Working on a project with the University of Maryland is a major milestone for our company, positioning us as global experts in fish photoperiod. I thank the R&D team, who sees opportunities and seizes them promptly. I especially want to highlight the leadership and drive of our colleagues Ana Fernández, Vanessa Mella, Alejandro Sáez, and Patricia Catalán. Without them, this would not be possible”, Navarro said.