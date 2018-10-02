Funding to boost NL’s aquaculture labor market

Liza Mayer
October 02, 2018
By
Al Hawkins, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Labour, announces the grant to boost Newfoundland and Labrador’s aquaculture labor market at the Cold Harvest Conference and Trade Show in St. John’s on September 26
Al Hawkins, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Labour, announces the grant to boost Newfoundland and Labrador’s aquaculture labor market at the Cold Harvest Conference and Trade Show in St. John’s on September 26 GovNL
The Provincial Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is investing around $500,000 (C$588,000) to boost employment opportunities in the province’s aquaculture industry.

The fund, which was disbursed to the Newfoundland Aquaculture Industry Association (NAIA), will be used to develop “labor market information tools and products.”

“The development of labor market tools specific to aquaculture will further help build the industry and create the jobs needed to support a bright future for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians,” said Al Hawkins, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Labour, who announced the grant at NAIA’s Cold Harvest Conference and Trade Show in St John’s on September 26.

The funding comes at a time when the Canadian aquaculture industry is suffering from a labor shortage. Latest data from the Canadian Agriculture Human Resources Council indicates that there is an 11-percent vacancy rate in the industry and millions of dollars in lost revenue because of the labor shortage.

The initiative builds on over $396,000 provided to NAIA to support the development of an Aquaculture Recruitment and Retention Strategy.

“Through this initiative with the provincial government we will be positioned to succeed in providing additional year-round employment to dedicated farmers of the sea in rural coastal communities,” said Mark Lane, Executive Director, NAIA.

Related items

More in this category: « Fish farming critical part of US ‘Blue Economy’ initiative  |  UK retailer raises bar on seafood traceability »

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

back to top

Subscription Centre

New Subscription
Already a Subscriber
Customer Service
View Digital Magazine

Most Popular

Latest Events

More Events...
Pacific Coast Shellfish Conference
Sun Oct 14, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
58th IFFO Annual Conference
Mon Oct 15, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
Offshore Mariculture Conference
Wed Oct 17, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
Laqua 18
Tue Oct 23, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
Northwest Fish Culture Conference
Tue Dec 04, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
2018 Aquaculture Innovation Workshop
Tue Dec 04, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm

Privacy / CASL
Aquaculture North America is an Annex Business Media publication | Copyright © 2018

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. To find out more, read our Privacy Policy.