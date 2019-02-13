‘Eat seafood, ditch the supplement,’ says NY Times bestselling author

Aquaculture North America Staff
February 13, 2019
By Aquaculture North America Staff
Eat seafood a couple meals a week, refrain from eating wild fish and shellfish that are overharvested and farmed seafood grown using unsustainable practices, advises NY Times bestselling author Paul Greenberg
Eat seafood a couple meals a week, refrain from eating wild fish and shellfish that are overharvested and farmed seafood grown using unsustainable practices, advises NY Times bestselling author Paul Greenberg Credit: Adobe Stock
Eating seafood instead of popping Omega-3 supplements is a no-brainer because seafood – whether fish or farmed – is the greener choice, says Paul Greenberg, the New York Times bestselling author of Four Fish, American Catch, and The Omega Principle.

In an interview with the PBS News Hour, the author noted the Americans’ love for their fish oil supplements and their aversion to eating fish.

“The average American eats only around 14 pounds of seafood per year, compared to over 200 pounds of meat. Yet some 18 million American adults, nearly eight percent of the adult population, take fish oil supplements,” Greenberg told the newcast.

He said skipping the pill and eating the fish instead is the better choice.  He noted that most omega-3 supplements come from little fish -- anchovies, herring, sardines -- that big fish like to eat.  “If we left those little fish in the water, there’d be many more big fish to eat. No-brainer, right?”

He said not only are fish are low in fat, they are also high in protein, and overall a much lower-calorie way of getting essential nutrients into our bodies.

He also noted how fish has lower carbon footprint than a land-meat diet, uses less freshwater and helps conserve open space.

“And farmed mussels and oysters are even better,” he said. “You don’t have to feed those guys anything. They get bigger and fatter just by filtering the water.”

He advises eating seafood a couple meals a week, refrain from eating wild fish and shellfish that are overharvested and farmed seafood grown using unsustainable practices.

Related items

More in this category: « Taking the ‘ew!’ out of seaweed, one dish at a time

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

back to top

Subscription Centre

New Subscription
Already a Subscriber
Customer Service
View Digital Magazine

Most Popular

Latest Events

More Events...
Wisconsin Aquaculture Conference 2019
Thu Feb 14, 2019
2019 Catfish Farmers of America Annual Convention
Thu Feb 21, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
AQUACULTURE 2019
Thu Mar 07, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
Indiana Aquaculture Association Annual Spring Meeting & Aquatic Animal Health Workshop
Fri Mar 15, 2019
NC Aquaculture Development Conference
Thu Mar 28, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
Commercial Aquaponics Workshop
Tue Apr 09, 2019

Jobs

More Jobs...

Privacy / CASL
Aquaculture North America is an Annex Business Media publication | Copyright © 2019

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. To find out more, read our Privacy Policy.