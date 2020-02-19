Superior Aquaculture unveils mega raceway

Stevens Point, Wisconsin-based Superior Aquaculture, LLC has added a 50-Ton Mega Floating Raceway System to its product line.
The company said the new product has been designed to “effectively combat most of the troublesome issues now reported as posed by net pens.”
The raceway holds harvest capacities of 50,000-125,000 Lbs/cycle/raceway and can sustainably out-produce net pens–for both salmonids and tilapia–while capturing and re-cycling most nutrients, the company said.
It also touts “zero fish escapes” and a life expectancy of the equipment that’s
10 to 25 times that of net pens.
More details about the product can be found at www.superiorraceways.com.