Cooke Aquaculture joins relief efforts in flooded town

Liza Mayer
May 02, 2018
By
'Our company has offered resources to help in the flood relief efforts,' said Joel Richardson, VP of Public Relations with Cooke King5
Cooke Aquaculture is supporting flood relief efforts in the Canadian suburb of Grand Bay-Westfield outside Saint John, New Brunswick.

The salmon producer, based in Blacks Harbour, New Brunswick, said it is sending a truck loaded with 10,000 sand bags to help protect the affected village from rising floodwaters.

Cooke said it also has boats and equipment on standby to assist if needed and is in daily contact with an emergency measures organization.

