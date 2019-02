Brenda Chandler has been named CFO of Nordic Aquafarms. Photo//Nordic Aquafarms

Land-based aquaculture company Nordic Aquafarms has named Brenda Chandler as its full-time CFO.





She will begin on March 18 and work out of the company’s corporate headquarters in Portland, Maine, U.S.



“We are very pleased that Brenda has chosen to join the company as we are proceeding with our plans in the U.S.,” Erik Heim, company president, said. “I also want to thank Thomas A. Brigham, who has been assisting us as acting CFO in the start-up and transition phases.”



Chandler, who most recently was responsible for the global Corporate Real Estate program at ON Semiconductor in South Portland, has a varied finance career in the technology and paper industries. She has had progressive experience in Treasury, Risk Management, Finance, Accounting and most recently Corporate Real Estate.



A Maine native, Chandler began her career working for small wood products companies and later joined the Rumford paper mill where she worked in several accounting roles. In 1999 she joined Fairchild Semiconductor and again was promoted through several financial leadership positions, culminating in Senior Director and Assistant Treasurer. In 2016 Fairchild was sold to ON Semiconductor.



Chandler holds B.S. and A.S. degrees from the University of Maine Augusta. She and her husband, Tony, live in Auburn, Maine on an 18-acre farm and between them have six children and six grandchildren.



Chandler currently serves as board president of Wayfinder Schools and was formerly on the supervisory committee of the Maine Solutions Credit Union.