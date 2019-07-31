Aquaculture gets funding boost in Newfoundland and Labrador

Jonathan Wilkinson, federal minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announces more than $18 million for projects through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund in St. John’s. Seated (from left) are Rob Shea, associate vice-president of the Marine Institute; Gudie Hutchings, Long Range Mountains MP; Churence Rogers, Bonavista-Burin-Trinity MP; Premier Dwight Ball; and Minister of Fisheries and Land Resources Gerry Byrne. (Credit:Glen Whiffen)

Atlantic Canada’s aquaculture industry is getting some financial boost with more than $1.5 million announced to fund four projects in Newfoundland and Labrador focused on improving technology and increasing aquaculture research for sustainability.

The funding for the aquaculture projects is part of more than $18 million announced by Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador to improve the effectiveness, quality and sustainability of the fish and seafood sector through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund.

Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, said the funding ensures investments in harvesting and handling technologies, seafood processing automation and modernization, and sustainable aquaculture production.

Among the initiatives being funded is Memorial University of Newfoundland’s project to research sea lice solutions. This research study is getting over $1.35 million in government funding.

“The Atlantic Fisheries Fund is creating new opportunities for provincial producers of sustainably sourced, high-quality fish and seafood products,” said Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball in a statement. “This latest round of investments provides important financial support to harvesters, processors, aquaculture operations, academia and other stakeholders throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, and reaffirms the federal government’s recognition of the important contribution the fishing and aquaculture industry plays in supporting and sustaining many rural communities in Newfoundland and Labrador.”