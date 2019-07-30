Gael Force Group comes to Atlantic Canada

A Scottish manufacturer and supplier of aquaculture equipment is setting up a base of operations in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Gael Force Group has established a base in Grand Falls-Windsor, Newfoundland and Labrador, in order to better serve its Atlantic Canada customers. The company, established in 1983, is a supplier for many fish farmers in the region.

It is currently involved in many aquaculture infrastructure projects, including building feeding barges, designing and supplying mooring systems, feed cameras and other technology for fish farming sites.

“Aquaculture has the potential to transform rural economies and we have seen first-hand how this happened in Scotland over the past 30 years,” said Stephen Divers, Gael Force business development director, in a statement. “The similarities between Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Highlands and Islands of Scotland give us tremendous confidence that aquaculture can be transformative for the area.”

Parliament secretary Elvis Loveless of the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources added that he is looking forward to the employment opportunities that companies like Gael Force can bring to the Atlantic region.

“The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has been working diligently with industry partners to sustainable and safely grow our province’s aquaculture industry and simulate private sector employment,” Loveless said in a statement.